Voters Had Varied Opinions, Reasons For Turning Out For 2018 Election

The Statehouse News Bureau talked to voters in three counties about why they came out to vote in person today.

In Franklin County, Bill Stewart and Celeste Malvar-Stewart told Karen Kasler they were thinking of 2016 and of the way things are now. Amanda Ortlip says it's an important duty. And friends Carl Nowlin and Michael Tee cancelled out each others' votes, but remained friends.

In Fairfield County, Mary Phillis and Marty Ragland told Andy Chow it's their civic duty, new voter Allie Saulnier was excited and her mother Deb Saulnier said people who don't vote can't complain.

In Delaware County, voters including Sue and Bob George and Fareek Shaikh told Jo Ingles why they think it's critical, Carole Lougheed talked about how it's important to her as an immigrant, and Tito Paul said it's something he doesn't take for granted.