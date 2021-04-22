Ohio COVID-19 Case Ratio Drops For First Time In Weeks

After five weeks of climbing, Ohio's case ratio per 100,000 residents is declining from the previous week's tally. This is the metric Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is using to determine if health restrictions can be lifted.

On April 15, Ohio's two-week average of cases per 100,000 people reached 200 cases.

Now that number has dropped to just over 185 cases per 100,000 people.

DeWine has said all health restrictions, such as the mask mandate, would be lifted when Ohio reaches 50 cases per 100,000 people.

Since announcing that goal in early March, Ohio saw its ratio drop once before see a spike in cases.

March 10 - 156 cases per 100,000 people

March 18 - 143 cases per 100,000 people

March 25 - 146 cases per 100,000 people

April 1 - 167 cases per 100,000 people

April 8 - 183 cases per 100,000 people

April 15 - 200 cases per 100,000 people

April 22 - 185 cases per 100,000 people

DeWine says, when it comes to lifting health orders, he's open to looking at other metrics.

"Looking at any kind of measures that would tell people kind of where we're going and what we have to what we have to achieve," says DeWine.

Kentucky will lift its health restrictions once more than 55% of the population gets vaccinated. Thirty-eight percent of Ohio's total population has received at least the first shot.