Government/Politics

Bill Would Ban Employers From Mandating Vaccines - And That's Not All

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published May 3, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT
COVID VACCINE SHOT BEING PREPARED AT OHIO FAIRGROUNDS 01/31/21
Daniel Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
A health care worker fills a vial with the Pfizer vaccine at a COVID shot clinic at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in January 2021.

Just over a third of all Ohioans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. And the demand for vaccines is slowing. Even so, there’s a bill under consideration at the Ohio Statehouse that would bar employers from requiring their employees get vaccinated and it goes a step further. 

Republican Senator Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) says employers shouldn’t be able to force vaccinations.

“Where are you going to draw the line? Is it vaccinations? Or can you say if you are going to work for me, you are no longer allowed to drink, smoke or eat fat foods or things like that," Brenner says.

Brenner’s bill would also ban businesses from offering goods, services, or entry based on proof of vaccination. Brenner says the virus is not going away anytime soon so Ohioans need to learn to live with it - though experts say more vaccinated people is the key to herd immunity. 

