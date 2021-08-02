Andrew Brenner

-
Ohio’s COVID-19 rates are on an upward trend, and less than half of the state’s residents have been vaccinated. Still, some lawmakers want to make sure…
-
Ohio’s public schools and universities won’t be able to require their students or employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if Gov. Mike DeWine signs a…
-
State lawmakers have sent to Gov. Mike DeWine a bill that would replace the A-F grades on report cards for Ohio’s more than 600 school districts with a…
-
There is disagreement over whether the database that was created when vaccinated Ohioans entered the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery is a public record.…
-
This story was updated at 3 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021More than 2.7 million Ohioans have signed up for the state’s vaxamillion drawings. But there are…
-
The school funding formula that’s in the latest version of the two-year state budget now being considered by the Ohio Senate will likely cost more than…
-
Just over a third of all Ohioans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. And the demand for vaccines is slowing. Even so, there’s a bill under…
-
Ohio’s public schools are paid by the state to transport students who attend private, charter or community schools. But during the pandemic, some public…
-
Some schools throughout Ohio have been closed recently due to heat. And state lawmakers are considering ideas to help students beat the heat. Before air…
-
Some schools throughout the state that don’t have air conditioning have been closed or are releasing students early because of heat. At least one state…