© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government/Politics

Portman Says Infrastructure Bill Is Needed And Thinks It Is On Track For Passage At Some Point

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published July 20, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT
Brent Spence bridge, Cincinnati
JNix, Shutterstock.com
/
Brent Spence bridge, Cincinnati

After lots of back and forth, Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator says he thinks the bipartisan infrastructure deal he’s been working on with President Biden’s administration will happen. 

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says he and fellow lawmakers in the bipartisan working group realize the need for money for roads and bridges.

“43% of roadways are considered to be in poor or mediocre condition. We have 46,000 bridges in America that are considered structurally deficient," Portman says.

One in need of work is the Brent Spence bridge that connects Cincinnati and Kentucky.

Portman says all recent former presidents have also wanted to do an infrastructure bill. And he says upgrades to the nation's infrastructure are needed to make sure the United States is competitive in the global marketplace. Portman says the sticking point now is how to pay for it. 

Government/Politics
Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content