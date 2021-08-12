Doctor Speaks Out On Ohio Hospitals Requiring Staff To Get COVID Vaccines

Most of the state’s major hospitals are requiring their staff to get COVID vaccines. And while that’s been met by pushback from some staffers, it’s welcomed by most others.

Dr. Steven Burdette is the chief of Infectious Disease and Wright State University and says hospitals already require vaccines for many illnesses and have exceptions for medical or religious reasons. So he’s all for hospitals requiring staff to get COVID shots.

“I’m tired of having doctors die, I’m tired of seeing respiratory therapists die, I’m tired of seeing nurses die, I’m tired of seeing patient care techs and medical assistants die of COVID. I’ve lost colleagues. I’ve lost friends. I’ve lost peers in this area and across the nation,” Burdette says.

Burdette says more vaccinations mean safer conditions for medical professionals. Public hospitals were excluded from a law taking effect in October that bans schools and public colleges from requiring COVID shots. But some lawmakers say they’ll back bills preventing employers from mandating COVID vaccines.