© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government/Politics

COVID Case Count Is As High Now As It Was In February

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published August 17, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine talks about COVID situation with Ohio reporters
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Gov. Mike DeWine talks about COVID situation with Ohio reporters

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Dept. of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff made that point this afternoon in a news conference.

The number of COVID cases in Ohio is increasing just as schools are starting the academic year.

Gov. Mike DeWine says for three days in the past week, the number of confirmed and probable COVID cases has exceeded 3,000.

“Prior to this week, we haven’t had a single day of more than 3,000 cases since February”

DeWine says school districts should require students to wear masks, at least now while the Delta variant is hitting Ohio so hard. And while he urged school leaders and parents to make kids wear masks, he stopped short of requiring them. He says he’s for local control. But a law that took effect in June would allow state lawmakers to overturn a mask mandate if he issued one.

Tags

Government/PoliticsCOVID
Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content