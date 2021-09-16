Ohio Democrats Say Republicans Played By Their Own Rules When Making Gerrymandered Maps

The leader of the Ohio Democratic Party is lambasting new maps for state House and Senate districts adopted in a party-line vote by the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters says Republicans who dominate the commission played by their own rules. And she says they put their own political interest over the wishes of Ohioans who voted in 2015 to end partisan gerrymandering.

“We’re still analyzing the maps and we aren’t taking any options off the table. We expect that lawsuits will be forthcoming," Walters says.

Walters says the partisan breakdown of Ohioans over the past decade is 54% Republican and 46% Democrat but says the new maps give Republicans 81% of the seats in the General Assembly.