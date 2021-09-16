© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
Government/Politics

Ohio Democrats Say Republicans Played By Their Own Rules When Making Gerrymandered Maps

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published September 16, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT
Liz Walters, Ohio Democratic Party
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Liz Walters, chair of the Ohio Democratic Party

And the Democrats say Republicans on the Redistricting Commission ignored their constitutional duty to draw fair maps that Ohio voters demanded.

The leader of the Ohio Democratic Party is lambasting new maps for state House and Senate districts adopted in a party-line vote by the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters says Republicans who dominate the commission played by their own rules. And she says they put their own political interest over the wishes of Ohioans who voted in 2015 to end partisan gerrymandering.

“We’re still analyzing the maps and we aren’t taking any options off the table. We expect that lawsuits will be forthcoming," Walters says.

Walters says the partisan breakdown of Ohioans over the past decade is 54% Republican and 46% Democrat but says the new maps give Republicans 81% of the seats in the General Assembly.

Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
