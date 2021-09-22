Cupp Says House Is Working On Bill To Address Vaccine Mandates

Several bills have been introduced in the Ohio House to prohibit some form of mandates for vaccines, House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) says the Republican caucus is now looking over the proposals to form a piece of legislation that can have a "path forward."

The House has seen several bills introduced that prohibit vaccine mandates. One bill would not allow government entities from requiring people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, another bill does the same but includes private businesses, and another bill would ban a mandate on any vaccine.

Cupp says the Republican caucus is working on a bill that takes into account the anti-vaccine mandate views he says have been expressed by Ohioans.

He was asked why the state was taking an approach catering to people against vaccine mandates rather than one that gets more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

"First of all I'll tell you I'm vaccinated, fully vaccinated, and I'm ready to take the booster shot whenever that's authorized. Maybe you can help me understand why so many people do not believe that taking the vaccine is something that they want to do. We're just responding to the Ohio and that we hear speaking to us. And again, we're trying to find a reasonable path forward," says Cupp.

A bill banning all mandatory vaccines is on hold and its sponsor has been removed from the House health committee, which was hearing it.