COVID vaccines for Kids ages 5 to 11 are available in Ohio now

The federal government gave the green light to vaccinate 5-11-year-old kids with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines last night. And less than 24 hours later, Ohio kids can get those vaccines.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says the doses specially formulated for kids are being distributed to doctors’ offices, health departments, and other providers. And he is urging parents of children 5-11 to get them vaccinated soon so they will be fully protected for the winter holidays.

“If you count five weeks back from Christmas, a child who wants protection for the Christmas holidays should really have their first dose no later than November 20,” Vanderhoff says.

Vanderhoff also notes the state will give out its first Vax-to-School prize on November 22nd and Ohioans ages 5 through 25 who have received at least one dose are eligible to win educational scholarships that can be used for college, trade school or job training programs. You can find more details about the program by clicking here.

Vanderhoff cautions children and adults should continue to wear their masks indoors right now because even though the cases of COVID are declining, the rate of it is still "very high." Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine are in quarantine right now after being exposed to COVID by two members of their staff. The DeWines are not experiencing symptoms at this point. Vanderhoff says he thinks they have taken proper precautions to prevent serious cases of COVID by getting vaccines, booster shots, and wearing masks in public places.

