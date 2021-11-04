© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government/Politics

Public voices frustration with Ohio Congressional district map plans

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published November 4, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT
SENATE VOTING MAP HEARING
Daniel Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Senate Local Government and Elections committee meets for hearing on Congressional map proposals.

Among the concerns voiced during committee hearings was the lack of information and transparency leading up to the proposals being introduced.

Ohio voters are speaking out on two proposed Congressional district maps which were rolled out by Republican lawmakers with very little information at first.

Now advocates are calling for new maps, saying the current proposals fall short of representational fairness.

Several people lined up for hours of testimony on two Congressional map proposals, introduced by House and Senate Republicans.

Most of the public input was negative saying the maps, which create only two Democratic districts, are gerrymandered.

Carrie Coisman with All On The Line, a group funded by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, said big cities are grouped in with voters in rural areas.

"There is no reason why I should be voting in the same district as my grandparents, who have completely different political interests than I do," said Coisman.

More hearings will be held and a joint committee must hold public hearings on a proposed map before it’s finalized.

Tags

Government/PoliticsCongressional redistrictingredistricting
Andy Chow
Contact Andy at achow@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content