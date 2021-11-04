Public voices frustration with Ohio Congressional district map plans

Ohio voters are speaking out on two proposed Congressional district maps which were rolled out by Republican lawmakers with very little information at first.

Now advocates are calling for new maps, saying the current proposals fall short of representational fairness.

Several people lined up for hours of testimony on two Congressional map proposals, introduced by House and Senate Republicans.

Most of the public input was negative saying the maps, which create only two Democratic districts, are gerrymandered.

Carrie Coisman with All On The Line, a group funded by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, said big cities are grouped in with voters in rural areas.

"There is no reason why I should be voting in the same district as my grandparents, who have completely different political interests than I do," said Coisman.

More hearings will be held and a joint committee must hold public hearings on a proposed map before it’s finalized.