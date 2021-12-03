Ohio's Democratic Senator once again forecasts Biden's economic agenda package will pass soon

A key Democratic Senator who’s been concerned about President Biden’s $2 trillion sweeping economic package known as Build Back Better says he has his doubts it will pass this year. But Ohio’s Democratic Senator is feeling confident – a few weeks after predicting the bill would be done by Thanksgiving.

Sen. Sherrod Brown is pushing back on comments made by fellow Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who wants to cut some things from the bill says he doubts it will be done by the end of 2021. Brown said Build Back Better will pass by one vote.

“We will finish it this year," Brown said. "The president will sign it this year and the country will be better off as a result with lower prices, more jobs.”

The other Democratic holdout, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), won’t commit to voting for the bill. No Republicans are expected to support it.

But Brown called the bill "life-changing", noting it includes money for child care, universal pre-k and climate change, an increase in the child tax credit and paid parental leave.