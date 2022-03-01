Republican mapmakers reveal their latest attempt at congressional district lines

The Republican-drawn district map is the first attempt by the Ohio Redistricting Commission at passing a congressional district plan after the supreme court struck down the map approved by the legislature.

The map creates 10 Republican districts, three Democratic districts, and two districts that are competitive but lean in favor of Democratic candidates.

House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) says the plan is to introduce the congressional district map proposal on Tuesday and hold a vote on the plan on Wednesday.

He says they want to work quickly with the March 4 filing deadline for candidates who want to run for Congress.

"We're trying to get that done as soon as possible, so they'll have an opportunity to -- if they still need to collect signatures -- to do that. I think most of them probably have signatures, but to be able to file them timely," says Cupp.

The commission has until mid-March to comply with a supreme court order to adopt a new congressional map after the last attempt, which was approved by the House and Senate, was found unconstitutional.

Cupp was asked if there was talk among lawmakers to delay the May 3 primary.

"I have not heard any yet. I mean, there's always a little smattering of concern. The secretary of state has relayed to me while it's close, that it's still possible to do absent any unusual litigation," says Cupp.

The congressional map that was invalidated by the court in January created 12 congressional seats that favored Republicans. The court determined that a map that gave Republicans an advantage in 80% of Ohio's congressional districts unduly favored one party over another and struck it down.

The redistricting commission got another chance to draw the map after Republicans said they didn't expect to get any support from Democrats in the legislature. Votes from Democrats would be needed for an emergency clause that would allow the map to go into effect right away.