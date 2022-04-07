© 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau
Government/Politics

Ohio bill would change homestead tax exemption for senior citizens

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 7, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
Rep. Daniel Troy (D-Willowick) speaking at a press conference on the topic of supporting older Ohioans, April 2022.

The bill would increase the amount of and expand income qualifications for the exemption.

There’s a bipartisan bill in the Ohio Legislature that would update and change Ohio’s homestead tax exemption for senior citizens.
And backers of the proposal said it's time to make changes to the tax break.

Democratic Rep. Daniel Troy (D-Willowick) is one of the sponsors of HB 207. At a news conference earlier today with other backers of the bill, Troy said Ohio has lowered income taxes during the past 40 years, but that’s not the case for property taxes.

“I guarantee if you go talk to some of your property taxpayers, especially those on fixed incomes, they’re going to say, ‘well, that’s nice but my property taxes are now the highest that they have been in the last 40 years,’” Troy said.

Property values have been increasing significantly during the past couple of years. Troy said that is why it is important to pass this bill to increase the amount of and expand the income qualifications for the homestead tax exemption for senior citizens. Without that, he said many seniors will not be able to afford to stay in their homes. The bill has been assigned to a House committee but hasn’t yet had a hearing.

Government/Politics homestead tax exemptionhomestead taxsenior citizensproperty taxeslocal taxestax shiftingOhio
