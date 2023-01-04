Ohio Senate leader doesn't expect to vote on increasing voter approval for amendments

The controversial proposal to require a 60% majority of voters approve future amendments to Ohio’s constitution didn’t pass in the lame duck session last month. But it’s not dead yet, though the deadline to pass it and put it before voters this spring is fast approaching.

Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said he doesn’t think his fellow Republicans in the House have the votes to pass the resolution requiring 60% voters approve all amendments proposed by citizens groups – but those proposed by state lawmakers would still need just a simple majority.

But Huffman said if it gets to his chamber, “I think we would have the votes in the Senate to do that, and I would support it.”

Newly elected House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) said he’ll have to look at that proposal, which would have to pass by February 1 to go before voters in May.

Huffman has set an as-needed session on the morning of January 31, which he notes is the same day as Gov. Mike DeWine’s state of the state address, though that hasn’t been announced by DeWine’s office.