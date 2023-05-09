Questions linger after changes made to effort to make it harder to amend Ohio’s constitution

Republicans are still working on a controversial resolution that would ask voters to make it harder to change the constitution in the future by requiring a 60% vote instead of the current simple majority. But with time growing short for an August election, and with Republicans wanting that higher threshold in place before a likely November vote on a reproductive rights amendment, how to do that is the big question.

And one expert says what Republican lawmakers did may not be legal.

Some House Republicans said they didn't like the idea of an August 8 special election to consider the proposal, especially after they voted just months ago to do away with most August elections. So, the resolution has been referred to a committee where the specific reference to an August 8 election will be eliminated. New language was added saying the resolution could be before voters "in the next general or special election scheduled to occur not earlier than 90 days after the resolution is submitted to the Secretary of State."

House Speaker Jason Stephens (R- Kitts Hill) said the change will help get more GOP lawmakers on board.

“We have a lot of our members in the Republican caucus who are concerned about the August election," Stephens said.

There are no appropriations for a special election in this proposal at this point. But Stephens said that's not a problem.

"County elections are paid by county government, which usually in a special election like this, would be reimbursed. I imagine, you know, somewhere down the way there would be some reimbursement to the counties," Stephens said.

Republican lawmakers oppose a proposed amendment that's likely to be on the November ballot that, if passed, could enshrine legal abortion into the constitution. Some have suggested the proposed constitutional amendment change could appear alongside the abortion issue on the November ballot. It's a notion that Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) doesn't like.

"I feel pretty confident that if it goes to the ballot in August, it will be defeated. The citizens have been loud and clear about the unpopularity of this vote. Or if it goes into November, it will defeat it, be defeated,” Russo said. “The problem is, you know, we are going to create confusion. We are going to create chaos that now we are going to push off to the counties and to our boards of elections in order to conduct that and all to cater to extremists.”

But the state’s leading expert on the Ohio constitution said there's another problem with what lawmakers.

Steven Steinglass, dean emeritus of the Cleveland State University School of Law, said the resolution itself, and a vehicle to create an election in which to allow Ohioans to weigh in on it, are "two distinct legal instruments that cannot be combined."

"This would expand what could be heard in August and that is, the way I learned it in seventh grade civics, that's a statutory action, not a joint resolution action and it can't be done," Steinglass said.

Russo suggested the language added today might not stick.

"Well, certainly they can get on the floor tomorrow and take that language right back out and amend it, which I wouldn't be surprised if that happens. So, you know, some of this is theatrics, I think," Russo said.

It wouldn't be unheard of for two constitutional amendments to be on the ballot at the same time. In November 2015, Ohio voters decided a constitutional change to outlaw monopolies and rejected another proposed amendment to legalize marijuana.

Stephens said he thinks there will be plenty of amendments proposed on the floor when this resolution is debated on Wednesday. And Stephens said one of those could be to have the election on August 8.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who supports the resolution and the August special election, has said lawmakers have until Wednesday to pass both measures.