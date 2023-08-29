Ohio state lawmaker charged with domestic violence is arrested a second time

A Republican state lawmaker from the Akron area who was charged with domestic violence in July has been arrested again. Rep. Bob Young (R-Green) was arrested early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop in Tuscarawas County on a warrant from Summit County.

Young is accused of violating the protective order that was issued in July, after he was arrested for allegedly hitting his wife at their home and fighting with his brother at his home following a fundraiser. He was arrested July 7 and released on $5,000 bond. A Summit County grand jury returned charges of misdemeanor domestic violence and assault.

Young issued a statement after that incident, apologizing to his friends, wife and children. He said his behavior was “inappropriate and out of character” and that he’d “had some drinks.”

In that statement, he also wrote that he was going into a voluntary counseling program, but he would not resign.

His friend, House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), said he believes a person is innocent until guilt is proven, but he called for Young to step down.

“I asked Bob for his resignation as state representative so he can focus on his family at this time," Stephens said.

Neither Stephens nor Young has commented on this latest arrest.