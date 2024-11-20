Perinatal mental health awareness bill has bipartisan support but hasn't passed yet

The period between when a woman becomes pregnant and their child’s first birthday is known as the perinatal period. Some Ohio lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are sponsoring a concurrent resolution that would raise awareness of mental health issues some women experienced during that time. But it is far from the finish line.

Rep. Sharon Ray (R-Wadsworth) said she knows many women experience mental health issues during the perinatal period but they don’t get help because of the stigma around it.

“A stigma that is costing lives and the well-being of moms, families and babies," Ray said.

Sen. Stephanie Kunze (R-Hilliard) has sponsored legislation to combat infant mortality. And she said the health of infants is tied to the mental health of mothers.

“As the leading cause of infant mortality in Ohio, pre-term and low-weight birth deliveries are associated with anxiety and depressive symptoms in pregnancy. Research has shown broadly that maternal psychiatric disorders were associated with an increased likelihood of pre-term birth," Kunze said.

Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) said there is a racial disparity too.

“Almost 40% of Black mothers, birthing persons, experience perinatal mental health conditions,” Antonio said. “Compared to white women, Black women are twice as likely to experience perinatal mental health conditions but half as likely to receive treatment.”

Rep. Anita Somani (D-Dublin), an OB/GYN, said this resolution will not offer a specific program to help them.

“It raises awareness. It does not have funding behind it, which is the next step," Somani said.

“There’s unfortunately a lack of education and awareness about mental health during this time, and about 75% of women who experience perinatal mental health conditions do not receive adequate treatment," Somani said.

However, this resolution still requires some legislative steps. It hasn’t passed out of a House committee, and a similar resolution has not even been introduced in the Senate.