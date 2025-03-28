Starting this weekend, state ID required for online access to Ohio Medicaid, other benefits

Beginning this weekend, Ohioans who manage their food stamps, Medicaid, or childcare benefits online will need a new credential to access their account.

Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder said Ohioans who receive benefits using an online portal will need to use the new OHID credential.

“It aligns the benefits eligibility system with all of the single-sign-on identification requirements for all of the other computer systems in the state,” Damschroder said.

About half of those who use the online portal already have an OHID.

Damschroder said this change streamlines the system to make it easier for the state and users. And he said it enhances security.

“It enhances the security around the eligibility system for SNAP, for Medicaid, for publicly-funded childcare so that we, as a state, can ensure that we are interacting with people through that online portal that is a real person and not somebody who is trying to scam the government," Damschroder said.

The state says $12.6 million was lost to EBT card scams from late 2022 to last year. Damschroder said this change should not have a negative effect on recipients because the agency has done two things to prepare leading up to the change this weekend.

“One is, we have communicated directly with individuals who have accounts and use the single sign-on system so they know what they will need to do that’s new and different in order to access the eligibility system. And we have also done a lot of work with the counties who administer these programs locally," Damschroder said.

More information about the change can be found on the agency's website.