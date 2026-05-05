Ohio primary: Vivek Ramaswamy wins GOP nom for governor, will face Democrat Amy Acton this fall

There has long been little doubt that tech billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy would be the Republican nominee for Ohio governor this year. He cruised to an easy win with unofficial results showing him with more than 82% of the vote, which Ramaswamy says shows the party has never been more unified as they prepare to take on Amy Acton, who he says would be Ohio’s first socialist governor if she’s elected.

“I do believe that this marks, without exception, the single most consequential election for governor that our state has ever seen in our history," Ramaswamy said at his primary election victory party. "There has never been a greater contrast between two candidates.”

Automotive designer Casey Putsch launched a late challenge to Ramaswamy in January, promoting himself as a white Christian alternative to Ramaswamy’s Indian heritage and Hindu faith. However, Ramaswamy had taken an aggressive but traditional route to the nomination, campaigning for more than a year, lining up support from most prominent Republicans, and securing the endorsement of President Trump not just once but three times – including on primary election night.

This fall, Ramaswamy will face Acton, the former state health director, appointed to that position by Republican Mike DeWine as he became governor in 2019. Acton played a critical role in Ohio’s response to the COVID pandemic, signing orders from DeWine restricting in-person gatherings, shutting non-essential businesses and closing K-12 schools. Republicans have been calling her “Dr. Lockdown" and using those actions to campaign against Acton. DeWine has defended her work as his health director, even though he’s endorsed Ramaswamy, and has said those pandemic-related decisions “were made by the governor”.

Daniel Konik / Statehouse News Bureau Supporters of Democratic candidate for governor Amy Acton wave signs as she speaks at an Ohio Democratic party primary event on May 5, 2026.

Acton was unopposed in this primary, but Democrats still held a primary night event to feature her and other candidates. Acton told the crowd that the choice in November will be about more than politics. Acton said the campaign will stress affordability, and she agreed with Ramaswamy that the two are quite different candidates. She drew a contrast between herself and Ramaswamy, saying she was a kid who overcame challenges like poverty and abuse, while he is a billionaire who flies around in a jet and doesn’t understand the problems facing Ohioans.

“This isn’t about political party, guys, it’s not about that anymore. It is about extreme wealth, power, ideologies, special interests against everyone else," Acton said.

Democrats are hoping the blue wave that is projected to hit many states in November will be big enough to sweep Acton into the governor's office, putting Democrats back in the executive branch for the first time in two decades.