Alejandro Figueroa, WYSO

Alejandro Figueroa covers food insecurity and the business of food for WYSO through Report for America — a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Alejandro particularly covers the lack of access to healthy and affordable food in Southwest Ohio communities, and what local government and nonprofits are doing to address it. He also covers rural and urban farming

Alejandro is a 2021 graduate of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, and while there he reported for The New Political, a student-run publication focused on politics and government. His reporting has been featured on NPR and The GroundTruth Project.

Alejandro was born in a small coastal town in Puerto Rico and in 2014 he and his family moved to Columbus, Ohio. When he's not reporting, he enjoys going out on a hike and he sometimes daydreams about restoring an old pickup truck.

