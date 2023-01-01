Jean-Marie Papoi, Ideastream Public Media

Jean-Marie Papoi, Ideastream Public MediaProducer
Jean-Marie Papoi has been a producer with Ideastream Public Media since 2016, creating award-winning content across multiple platforms. She is currently the digital producer for the Arts & Culture team.
After earning her Bachelor of Science degree from Kent State University, Jean-Marie started her career in public media as an associate producer for South Carolina Educational Television. There, she developed a strong foundation of video production by editing long-form programming and working on live event coverage.