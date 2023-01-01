Matthew Richmond, Ideastream Public Media

Matthew Richmond, Ideastream Public MediaReporter/Producer
Matthew Richmond has worked as a journalist since 2011, first as a stringer in South Sudan, then as a public radio radio reporter in upstate New York covering hydrofracking before arriving in Cleveland in 2016.
Highlights:
- 2022 & 2023 Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, Best Criminal Justice Reporting
- Reporting fellow for "Guns & America" - a public media reporting project focused on firearms, their role and history in U.S. society and the laws surrounding their distribution and possession in Ohio and nationwide
- Reporting on the criminal justice system in Northeast Ohio, with a particular focus on policing, prosecutors and responses to violent crime