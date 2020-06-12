Acton Resignation Is Second Big Departure From Ohio Department Of Health In A Week

By 15 minutes ago
  • Dr. Mark Hurst, appearing on
    Dr. Mark Hurst, appearing on "The State of Ohio" as the director of the Ohio Department of Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services in 2018.
    Ohio Channel

Ohio’s confirmed deaths from and cases of COVID-19 continue to inch up. Today there were 2,280 confirmed deaths and more than 37,500 confirmed cases. But as the pandemic continues, the state’s health department has now lost two of its top medical experts.

The news about Dr. Amy Acton from Gov. Mike DeWine was a bombshell:  “This week Dr. Acton told me that she feels it is time for her to step down as our director of Health.”

But Acton’s resignation is the second departure from the Ohio Department of Health in just a week.

The first was assistant director and medical director Dr. Mark Hurst, who retired a few days before. Hurst is a psychiatrist, and had been appointed to ODH by Acton last year. Before that, he'd headed up the state's Mental Health and Drug Addiction Services agency under former Gov. John Kasich.

Dr. Mary Kate Francis is now the interim medical director. She’s also a carryover from the administration of former Gov. John Kasich. She served as assistant medical director for ODH.

Another holdover is Lance Himes, who takes Acton’s place. Himes is an attorney, and while he doesn't have medical experience, he was health director twice before, after Kasich’s health directors left in 2014 and in 2017.

There's been no specific reason given for Acton's departure, and the governor's office said Hurst's retirement wasn't related to Acton's resignation.

But a recent study from Kaiser Health News and the Associated Press found that in 13 states, at least 27 state and local health leaders have resigned, retired or been fired since April.

And NPR found public health officials are facing harassment and even threats as they try to perform contact tracing, a tool that's been used around the world for years to contain the spread of infection and illness such as tuberculosis, smallpox and sexually transmitted diseases. The Ohio House passed a bill to require written consent for contact tracing. The Senate rejected that, but did approve a bill that required some form of permission, though it could be granted over the phone.

 

Tags: 
Amy Acton
Mark Hurst
Lance Himes
Mary Kate Francis
Ohio Department of Health

Related Content

As Pandemic Continues, Acton Resigns As Health Director But Stays As Advisor

By & Jun 11, 2020
Dr. Amy Acton speaks at a press conference on April 2, 2020.
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

The director of the Ohio Department of Health, who drew national praise and criticism from some members of the state legislature for the state's pandemic shutdowns, has resigned.

Ohio Conducting COVID-19 Antibody Study

By May 15, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Health officials say the new study to gather samples of COVID-19 antibody test results will include a broad range of participants from around Ohio.

DeWine: I'll Veto Any Bill That Would Limit Public Health Orders

By May 7, 2020
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signs an extension of the state's Stay At Home Order on April 2, 2020.
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed again that he would veto a bill that passed the House yesterday that seeks to limit the power he and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton have to issue new public health orders.