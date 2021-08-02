-
Last year is likely to have been the deadliest year for drug overdoses ever in Ohio, according to a projection from the CDC. Ohio is projected to report…
There are 200,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Ohio that will expire later this month. Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an urgent…
There is disagreement over whether the database that was created when vaccinated Ohioans entered the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery is a public record.…
Those color-coded maps of COVID cases that Ohioans have been watching on the state’s coronavirus website to see how their counties fared as compared with…
The Ohio Department of Health director has signed some new orders dealing with the care of older Ohioans. ODH Director Stephanie McCloud signed an order…
Though the information on the Ohio Department of Health coronavirus website has been questioned by critics and even some state lawmakers, the state’s data…
There’s a jump in the state’s latest numbers of people who have died from COVID-19. But there’s a reason for that. The state’s coronavirus website shows…
Personnel changes are happening at the Ohio Department of Health following the news late Wednesday that 4000 COVID deaths were not included in the…
There was a huge jump in COVID deaths on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, and more big bumps are coming in the next few days. As many as 4000 deaths…
After announcing a new record in COVID-19 cases and calling this the most dangerous stage of the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) named a new…