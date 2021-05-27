No More Color-Coded Maps On Ohio's Coronavirus Website

Those color-coded maps of COVID cases that Ohioans have been watching on the state’s coronavirus website to see how their counties fared as compared with others will be going away.

Ohio Dept of Health Director Stephanie McCloud says the maps showing severity on the state's coronavirus website from yellow to orange to red to purple was helpful when the pandemic was at its highest point. But now, she says state leaders are considering other indicators.

“We’re looking at vaccination numbers, total average numbers, we are watching the cases," McCloud says.

McCloud says with lower numbers of positive cases, the maps are not as helpful.

Most of the statewide coronavirus health orders will expire on June 2nd but she says the state is looking for a way to continue some protocols in nursing homes and skilled health facilities.