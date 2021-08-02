-
There is disagreement over whether the database that was created when vaccinated Ohioans entered the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery is a public record.…
-
Those color-coded maps of COVID cases that Ohioans have been watching on the state’s coronavirus website to see how their counties fared as compared with…
-
The Ohio Department of Health director has signed some new orders dealing with the care of older Ohioans. ODH Director Stephanie McCloud signed an order…
-
There’s a jump in the state’s latest numbers of people who have died from COVID-19. But there’s a reason for that. The state’s coronavirus website shows…
-
The Ohio Department of Health is making major changes to the system it uses for recording COVID-19 deaths. This comes weeks after it was discovered that…
-
Personnel changes are happening at the Ohio Department of Health following the news late Wednesday that 4000 COVID deaths were not included in the…
-
There was a huge jump in COVID deaths on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, and more big bumps are coming in the next few days. As many as 4000 deaths…
-
After announcing a new record in COVID-19 cases and calling this the most dangerous stage of the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) named a new…