Ohio Department Of Health Will Have A New Leader

Published August 11, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff
Jo Ingles
Statehouse News Bureau
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff on a call with news reporters

And he will be a familiar face to many Ohioans who have followed the COVID-19 pandemic closely.

For the third time in less than a year, the Ohio Department of Health has a new director. But many Ohioans are already familiar with this one.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff has been the doctor out front, on Ohio Department of Health pandemic media calls.

ODH Director Stephanie McCloud
Jo Ingles
Current Ohio Dept of Health Director Stephanie McCloud

On Monday, Vanderhoff will be ODH director, and Stephanie McCloud, who has served in that job for nine months, will go back to head the Bureau of Workers Compensation. Gov. Mike DeWine didn’t say why he’s making the change but that Vanderhoff’s medical and organizational expertise will help the department move forward and continue to deal with the pandemic.

