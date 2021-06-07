© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
Government/Politics

State Issues Urgent Appeal To Prevent Johnson & Johnson Vaccines From Expiring

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published June 7, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT
There are 200,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Ohio that will expire later this month. Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an urgent communication to vaccine providers to ask them to distribute as many doses as possible as quickly as possible.

If you have been wanting the one-dose J&J vaccine, DeWine says you should act now.

"It is safe and effective and only requires one shot. In just two weeks, you could be protected from this virus. Getting vaccinated is the quickest way out of the pandemic and the fastest way for us to return to the lives we remember," DeWine says.

The Ohio Department of Health has told all vaccine providers to follow a first-in, first-out process to ensure doses with the soonest expiration dates will be used first. Right now, there are 200,000 doses that will expire on June 23rd.

At this time, Ohio does not have legal options for sending the vaccines to other states or other countries.

Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
