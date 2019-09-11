Appeals Court Rules Ohio's Execution Drug Method Is Constitutional After All

By 25 seconds ago
  • Statehouse News Bureau

A federal appeals court says an execution set for next May can go forward, because the condemned killer didn’t prove his claim that the state’s three-drug execution method is unconstitutional. 

Attorneys for Wayne Keith Henness argued the mixture creates the sensation of waterboarding. But the 6thCircuit Court of Appeals said they didn’t prove that. The ruling reverses a decision from a federal magistrate earlier this year, who had said the lethal injection method was cruel and unusual punishment. But Gov. Mike DeWine said because of problems getting execution drugs, he can’t see a method that works under state law. Henness is set to die in May, but the next inmate on the schedule is Cleveland Jackson of Allen County, on Nov. 13.

Tags: 
Death Penalty
Wayne Keith Henness
Cleveland Jackson
Executions
6th Circuit Court of Appeals

Related Content

Former Governors Back DeWine On Guns, Declare Doubt Over Death Penalty

By Sep 2, 2019
Portraits of Gov. Bob Taft (R, left) and Gov. Ted Strickland (D) by artist Leslie Adams.
Ohio History Connection

There’s certainly an ongoing and uncivil war between many Republicans and Democrats. But two former Ohio governors have called a truce, and created a friendship.

"Aisha's Law" To Protect Domestic Violence Victims Getting High Profile Opposition

By Aug 21, 2019
In February, Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Heights) introduced Aisha's Law, along with several of the bill's co-sponsors.
Andy Chow

Former state lawmaker and Cuyahoga County judge Lance Mason is facing a life sentence next month after pleading guilty yesterday to the fatal stabbing of his ex-wife Aisha Fraser in November. Her murder prompted a bipartisan bill that seeks to better protect victims of domestic violence.

House Speaker "Less And Less" Supportive Of Death Penalty

By Aug 20, 2019
Andy Chow

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says his support for the death penalty is wavering as Gov. Mike DeWine's administration says it doesn’t think there’s a way to carry out executions that a federal court would find suitable. 

Ohio Supreme Court Upholds Constitutionality Of State's Death Penalty

By Apr 18, 2018
Daniel Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of Ohio’s death penalty law.

Group Calls For Capital Punishment Reform After DeWine Delays Execution

By Aug 1, 2019
Statehouse News Bureau

Gov. Mike DeWine is delaying the execution of a death row inmate, for the second time, as the state works to overhaul its lethal injection protocol. But anti-death penalty advocates say it's time for a more comprehensive change to the way Ohio prosecutes capital punishment cases.