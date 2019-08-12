Background Checks Ballot Group Reports Increase In Volunteers, Donations

The group pushing for expanded background checks on gun sales says the tragic mass shooting in Dayton has galvanized the state and petitioners say it's time for Ohio lawmakers to take this issue of closing the so-called "Gun Show Loophole" seriously. 

Dennis Willard with the group Ohioans for Gun Safety says they're seeing an increase in donations, volunteers, and signatures.

With Gov. Mike DeWine also calling for background checks, Willard says it's time for the Ohio House and Senate to listen to what Ohioans want.

"But unfortunately sometimes they're tone deaf to their own constituents, if they are we're going to collect signatures and go directly to the voters," says Willard.

Their measure would include exceptions, such as gifting a gun to a family member. They could take it to the ballot as early as next November if lawmakers don't act.

But legislative leaders say they want to make sure they take their time to pass a bill that works, without stepping on Second Amendment rights.

