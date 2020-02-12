Bill Would Ban Conversion Therapy In Ohio

A bi-partisan bill would ban Ohio children under 18 from participating in so-called conversion therapy, the practice of trying to convert someone from gay to straight.

Several Ohio cities have banned the controversial practice of conversion therapy. Ohio House Representative Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) says there’s a good reason to keep kids away from it.

“It’s amazing that this antiquated, outdated and scientifically flawed technique is even still in use today because it does not work and it does nothing but harm our young people who know themselves to be gay or lesbian," Lightbody says.

Lightbody says mainstream doctors and mental health professionals agree the practice is harmful for children. More than 20 Democrats and two Republican lawmakers have signed onto the bill. And Lightbody says she thinks more are likely to come on board as the bill progresses through the legislative process.