Bill Would Ban Conversion Therapy In Ohio

  • Rep. Mary Lightbody (D, Westerville)
    Ohio Legislature

A bi-partisan bill would ban Ohio children under 18 from participating in so-called conversion therapy, the practice of trying to convert someone from gay to straight. 

Several Ohio cities have banned the controversial practice of conversion therapy. Ohio House Representative Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) says there’s a good reason to keep kids away from it.

“It’s amazing that this antiquated, outdated and scientifically flawed technique is even still in use today because it does not work and it does nothing but harm our young people who know themselves to be gay or lesbian," Lightbody says.

Lightbody says mainstream doctors and mental health professionals agree the practice is harmful for children. More than 20 Democrats and two Republican lawmakers have signed onto the bill. And Lightbody says she thinks more are likely to come on board as the bill progresses through the legislative process. 

conversion therapy
Mary Lightbody
LGBTQ issues

Why The Ohio House Speaker Dropped Protections For LGBTQ Employees

By Oct 3, 2019
The leader of minority Democrats in the Ohio House says when the new human resources handbook came out last month, it was missing the clause that provided job protection for LGBTQ employees. She wanted to know why that clause, which was in previous handbooks, had been removed.

Yost Argues Federal Civil Rights Laws Don't Protect LGBTQ Workers

By Aug 26, 2019
Attorney General Dave Yost speaks to reporters at a press conference in April 2019.
Late on Friday, Republican Attorney General Dave Yost announced he’d join a U. S. Supreme Court case on whether federal civil rights laws protect LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination – and that Ohio would be siding with the states that think they do not.

The Show Goes On In Delaware As Drag Queens Get Support From The Community

By Jun 5, 2019
Supporters of drag show event
Some events for teens involving drag queens at libraries in Ohio have been canceled after controversy. Republican Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sent a strongly worded letter last week to the Ohio Library Council, telling it to stop libraries from holding these events in the future. But one community decided to hold their event anyway in a different location.

Christian Groups Drop Lawsuit Over South Euclid's Anti-Discrimination Law

By May 29, 2019
The lawsuit against the South Euclid ordinance was announced at a news conference at the Lyceum in April 2019.
A conservative Christian organization and a Catholic school have dropped their lawsuit against an Ohio city for its law protecting against LGBTQ discrimination.

LGBTQ Ohioans Use Senate Hearing To Share Stories Of Discrimination

By May 22, 2019
Jody Davis, testifies at the Senate Judiciary Committee in support of SB11. She shares stories of discrimination as a transgender woman.
Several people identifying as LGBT went before a Senate committee to tell their stories of discrimination. They want lawmakers to approve a bill that would add sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes under the state’s anti-discrimination law. 