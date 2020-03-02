Bill Would Ban Use Of Gas Chambers For Pet Euthanasia

By 9 seconds ago
  • Shannon Y, Shutterstock.com

When animals are put to sleep in Ohio, they are most often euthanized with medications administered by a veterinarian. But there have been some cases where dogs and cats have been put down in gas chambers. Now there’s a new bill that would make that practice illegal.

Democratic Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus) says most veterinarians use drugs to euthanized animals but he knows of one Ohio county that has put animals down in gas chambers – which can cause animals to suffer before they die.

 

“Ohio has had a history of using gas chambers for euthanasia. So without this kind of ban that my legislation would create, there’s always a fear that Ohio could slide back and revert to using this kind of gas chambers and this ban will make sure that doesn’t happen," Leland says.

 

The bill, which has yet to be formally introduced, already has bipartisan co-sponsors. Ohio is one of four states where gas chambers for animal euthanasia are still legal.

Tags: 
pet euthanasia
gas chambers for pets
David Leland

Related Content

Ohio House Democrats To Pick New Leaders After Speaker Battle Fallout

By Jan 16, 2019
Minority Leader Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton) offers the Democratic response after Gov. John Kasich's State of the State speech in March. Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron, far right) has announced she'd like to be Minority Leader.
Ohio House Democrats

Ohio House Democrats will pick a new leadership team next week, more than a week after their leader resigned in the fallout from the battle over which Republican would be Speaker.

Democrats Weighing Options In Ohio House Speaker Battle Among Republicans

By Dec 17, 2018
The Ohio House Democratic Caucus, in a photo taken after the U.S. Supreme Court's Janus decision on labor unions in June 2018.
Twitter @OHHouseDems

The behind-the-scenes battle over who will lead the Republican-dominated Ohio House next year isn’t just between supporters of current Speaker Ryan Smith and former speaker Larry Householder. 

Gun Bill Passes Ohio House But Not Without A Lot Of Controversy

By Nov 14, 2018
Democrat, Cleveland
Dan Konik

The Ohio House has overwhelmingly (64-26) passed an NRA backed gun bill but not without controversy. There was intense debate on the House floor.

Why Won't House Leaders Just Take The Speaker Vote Already?

By May 24, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

This week marked the second in a row without a voting session in the Ohio House. All sessions were canceled because majority Republicans cannot decide on a leader to replace former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger. He resigned in April and is embroiled in an FBI investigation involving his associations with payday lending lobbyists. 

Capitol Chaos: Speaker Fight Leads To Dysfunction And Disruptions

By May 23, 2018
Karen Kasler

Ohio House sessions for this week have, once again, been cancelled due to controversy over who will be the next speaker. The fight that’s been brewing among majority Republicans in the House Is now affecting the business of the legislature - and is quickly becoming a campaign issue.