Bill Would Crack Down On Looting And Rioting

By 1 minute ago
  • Reps Cindy Abrams and Sara Carruthers
    Jo Ingles

Two Republican state lawmakers are introducing a bill that they say will crack down on people they call looters and rioters – those who perpetuate violence or damage to property as part of protests. 

State Representative Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) says the bill protects free speech of protestors. 

“This bill, in no way, infringes upon the rights of Ohioans to freely speak and peacefully assemble," Abrams says.

But Rep. Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton) says this bill is needed to protect officers, businesses and Ohioans who want to express their freedom of speech.

"These types of reckless and irresponsible actions, typically from a handful of agitators, detract from the core message law-abiding demonstrators are trying to convey," Carruthers says.

She says this bill will increase penalties for those who commit violence against police and vandalize property. 

“When businesses are boarded up as they are now and shut down by irresponsible actions of a few agitators, law abiding citizens suffer the loss," Carruthers says.

The pair says they’re hoping the bill will be taken up in the lame duck legislative session, though Republicans will still be in control next year.

Sara Carruthers
Cindy Abrams
protests
looting
riots

Bill Would Allow Attorney General To Prosecute Those Who Damage State Buildings

By Jul 8, 2020
Red paint used by protestors in a demonstration against police brutality in June took several days to remove.
Karen Kasler

Recent vandalism to the Ohio Statehouse and other high- profile government buildings has prompted an outcry from some of the state’s top leaders. Now, Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow the Ohio Attorney General to go after those who damage public buildings.

State Leaders Talk Options To Protect Statehouse During Protests

By Jun 26, 2020
Hand prints in red paint were left on the west columns and stairs at the Ohio Statehouse as part of a protest on June 18.
Karen Kasler

Some state leaders are angry over damage at the Ohio Statehouse after protests in Columbus – and one has suggested the state consider a form of secession from the capital city.

Ohio FOP Ok With Some Reforms, But Says One Idea Is A "Non-Starter"

By Jun 18, 2020
Protestors marched from the Statehouse to Columbus Police Headquarters on May 31.
Karen Kasler

The state’s largest law enforcement organization says it’s cautiously on board with a lot of ideas being pushed out at the local, state and federal levels on police reforms.

Protest For Changes In Schools

By Jun 8, 2020
Roger Ingles

After more than a week of protests in Ohio cities that have spread to college campuses and smaller communities, protestors are taking their messages against racism and police brutality to individual movers and shakers. Here’s the latest from a demonstration in Columbus.