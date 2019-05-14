Business, School Groups Propose New Graduation Requirements

By May 14, 2019
  • Tony Podojil of the Alliance for High Quality Education (left) stands alongside Republican former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi of Columbus, who now heads the Ohio Business Roundtable. That group supports the graduation requirements proposal.
    Tony Podojil of the Alliance for High Quality Education (left) stands alongside Republican former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi of Columbus, who now heads the Ohio Business Roundtable. That group supports the graduation requirements proposal.
    Karen Kasler

The plan from business coalitions, higher-wealth districts and a charter schools group combines 20 credits of coursework, good final scores on basic high school English and math tests, and college or career prep.

The new standards include high school course completion, competency on English II and Algebra I, and at least two seals or endorsements from the state and local districts.

Tony Podojil is with the Alliance for High Quality Education, made up of 74 higher-wealth school districts. He said those seals could include honors diploma, workforce readiness, bilingual proficiency and military enlistment.

“Many of my districts already do capstone projects. They already require community service as a component. So they’re already tracking a lot of this," Podojil said.

The business-backed Ohio Excels and the pro-charter Fordham Institute also say they wanted more competency and readiness than the state board of education’s alternative graduation requirements.

They also want kids who might not be on track to graduate to be identified earlier, and for their parents to be notified earlier too.

Tags: 
graduation standards

Related Content

Ohio Superintendents Call On Lawmakers To Change High School Graduation Requirements

By Nov 20, 2018
Karen Kasler

Superintendents are calling on lawmakers to help the state avoid a possible high school graduation crisis -- again. They say, without state intervention, as many as a third of students will not meet the requirements to graduate. 

State School Board Sends Lawmakers New Graduation Requirements Proposal

By Mar 13, 2019

The state school board has sent to lawmakers what they say is a resolution to the problem of changing requirements for getting a high school diploma in Ohio.

Ohio Senate Expected To Expand High School Graduation Options For 2019, 2020

By Nov 30, 2018
Karen Kasler

High school seniors not meeting the testing benchmarks to graduate next year could have extra options on the table, such as good attendance and GPA. That is if Ohio lawmakers can pass a change before the end of the year. 

High School Seniors, Juniors To Face Easier Graduation Standards Under Senate Plan

By Dec 5, 2018
Karen Kasler

An Ohio Senate committee has approved "alternate pathways" to graduation for high school seniors and juniors who are not on track to earn their diploma through the current method of using standardized test scores. 