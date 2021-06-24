Candidates To Replace Ousted Former Ohio Speaker Include His Son

By 1 minute ago
  • Former Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) speaks to reporters after his expulsion from the Ohio House on June 16, 2021.
    Former Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) speaks to reporters after his expulsion from the Ohio House on June 16, 2021.
    Karen Kasler

Nearly two dozen people have applied to fill the seat vacated when the Ohio House voted last week to kick out Republican Larry Householder, who had already been ousted as Speaker last summer. And the list includes one very familiar name.

Nineteen people sent in resumes to Republican Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) by Wednesday's deadline. Cupp will choose former Rep. Larry Householder’s replacement for the 72nd District seat in Coshocton, Licking and Perry Counties.

One candidate expressed interest but didn't send in a resume.

Among those who’ve applied: former Coshocton County commissioner Grant Daugherty, Coshocton City Councilman Glenn Mishler, Somerset Village Council President David Snider, St. Alban’s Township (Licking County) Trustee Randal Almendinger, Monroe Township Trustee (Perry County) Travis Post, and Perry County Commissioner Derek Householder – who’d take the seat his father occupied a week ago. The younger Householder was first elected to the commission last fall, through a campaign that received funding from his father's allies.

Other candidates include Kevin Black, who ran against Householder in 2018 in an expensive Republican primary that included one of the most memorable TV ads in recent memory - a commercial featuring Householder in camouflage in a field shooting at a television.

The list also includes two write-in candidates who ran against Householder last fall: Robert Leist, a Libertarian, and Marci McCaulay, a Democrat.

Also in the group: Brittany Misner, Lakewood Local School District board president and vice president of the Licking County Chamber of Commerce; and Ohio State Highway Patrol Staff Lt. Kevin Miller.

Several political newcomers have also applied:

  • Ryan Rantz
  • Patrick Simpson
  • Tyler Maple
  • Melinda Henderson Bradley
  • Rozland McKee
  • Zoey Stenson
  • Justin Martin
  • Kevin Black
  • Sherry Truex (who didn't send in a resume)

That political "rookies" list includes sports talk host and satirist Chris McNeil, who masterminded the parade for the Cleveland Browns’ 0-16 perfect season in 2018.

Screening interviews are expected to start right away.

Tags: 
Larry Householder
Bob Cupp

Related Content

Larry Householder Becomes First Ohio Rep Expelled Since 1857

By Jun 16, 2021
Former Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) talks to reporters after the House voted to expel him.
Karen Kasler

In a historic vote, the Ohio House has removed a former Speaker who was re-elected to his seat last fall, after he was arrested in what's considered the largest bribery case ever in Ohio government.

Ohio House Leader: Householder Should Stay While Court Case Plays Out

By May 10, 2021
Rep. Larry Householder, in his seat during a House session in March 2021.
Karen Kasler

Former Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) remains in the House as he awaits trial on federal bribery charges related to the 2019 passage of House Bill 6, the sweeping energy law.

Former Ohio House Speaker Says He Won't Resign While Facing Federal Trial

By Mar 17, 2021
Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) watches the beginning of House session from the back of the chamber the day after a caucus meeting to discuss whether he should be expelled.
Karen Kasler

Former Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) was back at work in the Ohio House Wednesday, after his fellow Republicans met the day before to discuss whether he should stay or go as he awaits trial on federal corruption charges.