Coronavirus Changes Bill Settles EdChoice Voucher Dispute - For Now

By 34 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

The legislation making changes across a variety of state policies because of coronavirus also settled an issue that lawmakers had been struggling with for months. That’s the question of how many students would qualify next school year for the state’s largest private school voucher program.

The legislation freezes the number of EdChoice buildings at 517, the same number as this school year – though new rules on criteria for determining whether a building was failing and the students were EdChoice eligible were supposed to have that number soaring to over 1200.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said he understands families who were hoping for the bigger list are disappointed, but this is the right resolution.

“The portal never opened, and so they’ve never been granted that voucher," Householder said.

Lawmakers had delayed the window to apply for EdChoice from February 1 to April 1.

The legislation does allow siblings, incoming kindergarten students and students going into high school to get vouchers if their building is on the current list.

edchoice
vouchers
Larry Householder

Related Content

DeWine On School Vouchers Stalemate: 'We Can't Delay This Any Longer'

By Feb 25, 2020
Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina), Gov. Mike DeWine, and House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
The Ohio Channel

The House and Senate are locked in a stalemate on how to change the state's private school voucher system. One chamber wants to tweak the school building performance-based program known as EdChoice, while the other wants to phase it out. Gov. Mike DeWine is now planning what could be a high-stakes meeting with the House Speaker and Senate President.

Public, Parochial Schools Sound Off At Holiday Hearing On EdChoice Vouchers

By Feb 17, 2020
Laura Jones, who chairs the citizens committee that works to pass levies in the Hudson City Schools, hands a bagged lunch to Rep. Don Jones (R-Freeport), who chairs the conference committee hearing the changes to EdChoice.
Karen Kasler

Lawmakers and school leaders would normally have Presidents Day off, but instead they spent it at the Statehouse, as testimony on changes to the EdChoice private school voucher program went on. Most of the witnesses were firmly in one of two camps – public schools or parochial schools.

EdChoice Voucher Battle Pits House And Senate Leaders Against Each Other

By Feb 7, 2020
Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) and House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
Karen Kasler

With just hours to go before families could submit applications for the state’s EdChoice private school voucher program on February 1, lawmakers delayed that window till April 1 till they could work out a compromise. And those chambers’ Republican leaders are holding fast to their different proposals.

School Officials Back Ohio House Voucher Plan

By Feb 11, 2020
Andy Chow

Ohio's major school associations representing superintendents, school treasurers, and school board members are backing the House plan to phase-out the voucher program known as EdChoice.