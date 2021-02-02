COVID-19 Vaccine Rate Is Low Among Ohio's Black Population

The state of Ohio says it's continuing to try and reach out into communities to increase vaccination among people of color. The number of Black people getting the vaccine compared to other race groups is disproportionately low.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says the state is trying to encourage people of color to get the COVID-19 vaccine by media messaging and partnerships with community organizations.

That includes vaccine hubs at federally qualified health clinics located in areas with a high population of people of color.

"By going directly into them and supplying them with the vaccine every week, we believe that will be of assistance as well," says DeWine.

Health care and community advocates have suggested the state needs to change its game plan since only 2.7% of the total number of vaccinations in Ohio have gone to Black people, while making up about 13% of the state's population.

DeWine also announced that residents in five northeast Ohio nursing homes received ineffective doses of the vaccine, because the temperature wasn't controlled.

  • Ashtabula County Residential Service Corporation Maples - Kingsville
  • Ashtabula Towers - Ashtabula
  • Heather Hill Care Communities - Chardon
  • Six Chimneys - Cleveland
  • Willow Park Convalescent Homes - Cleveland

DeWine says this doesn't harm the residents and a re-vaccination will be scheduled.

