Crime Survivors Want Lawmakers To Hear Their Voices When Making Justice System Changes

By 52 seconds ago
  • Crime survivors gather in the Statehouse Rotunda after telling their stories to state lawmakers. An exhibit featuring crime survivors' stories is set up in the space.
    Crime survivors gather in the Statehouse Rotunda after telling their stories to state lawmakers. An exhibit featuring crime survivors' stories is set up in the space.
    Karen Kasler

Hundreds of crime survivors came to the Statehouse to tell their stories to lawmakers, who are considering changes to bail, sentencing laws and other elements of the criminal justice system.

Crime survivors say they support some of the ideas, such as reclassifying minor drug possession felonies to misdemeanors and offering addiction treatment instead of prison time.

But they also hope lawmakers will consider removing what they call barriers that they say get in the way of establishing stability after their lives are torn apart by crime. India Brown of Cleveland said she experienced one of those when the father of her two children was murdered in 2007.

“My children’s father had a felony minor drug conviction, which completely eliminated my children from getting victims of crime compensation support," Brown said.

Crime survivors and their advocates say they’re pleased the attorney general’s office has set up eight trauma recovery centers around Ohio, but they say the state must commit to funding them.

Tags: 
crime survivors
criminal justice reform
drug sentencing
bail reform

Related Content

Task Force Looking Into Using Risk Assessments In Bail Process

By Feb 27, 2019
designer491/Shutterstock

The Ohio Supreme Court chief justice is gathering a team of experts to examine the state’s bail system, determining whether or not the system is unfair for people who are arrested but held on expensive bail before they can argue their case. 

New Report Says Lawmakers Are Contributing To Prison Overcrowding

By Feb 19, 2019
Anurak Pongpatimet, Shutterstock.com

Once again, the ACLU of Ohio is pushing for criminal justice reform with a new report on what it calls the “Statehouse to prison pipeline”. 

Ohioans Overwhelmingly Approve Crime Victims' Constitutional Amendment Known As Marsy's Law

By Nov 7, 2017
Jo Ingles

Issue 1, the constitutional amendment that gives crime victims legal standing, was overwhelming approved by Ohio voters at the ballot box. 

Ohio Has First-Ever Searchable Database For Info And Resources For Victims Of Crime

By Oct 4, 2016
Liam Niemeyer

Ohio is the first state in the country to have a one-stop shop for people who are victims of crime.