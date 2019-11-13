Dayton Abortion Clinic Gets License From The State

The Ohio Department of Health has granted a license to Women’s Med Center of Dayton. That clinic is the last abortion clinic in the Dayton area.

For the past couple of weeks, the clinic has not been offering surgical abortions. ACLU Staff Attorney Elizabeth Bonham says the clinic did not have the proper licensure from the state to operate as a full service abortion clinic.

At issue was a transfer agreement. Ohio law requires each abortion clinic to have a written agreement with a nearby hospital before it can be issued an agreement. Bonham says the clinic was able to present an acceptable agreement with the Ohio Department of Health.

Bonham says courts across the country have recently ruled laws like this that restrict abortion access are unconstitutional. She says this kind of regulation is designed to make it difficult, if not impossible, for abortion clinics to operate.

