Deadline To File To Overturn Controversial Nuclear Bailout Law A Week Away

By 2 minutes ago
  • Mailers have been sent out by the pro-bailout group Ohioans For Energy Security, as Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts has been gathering signatures to overturn the bailout law.
    Mailers have been sent out by the pro-bailout group Ohioans For Energy Security, as Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts has been gathering signatures to overturn the bailout law.
    Karen Kasler/Andy Chow

A week from today, the group that wants to overturn Ohio’s nuclear power plant bailout law is required to submit nearly 266,000 valid signatures to halt that law and put it before voters next year. But supporters of the bailout are waging an unrelenting fight to stop that.

The pro-bailout Ohioans For Energy Security has been urging people not to sign petitions that would put the bailout on the ballot – first with ads and mailers linking the campaign to China, and now targeting the people who've been hired to gather signatures.

The latest ad features a voiceover identifying a circulator as a "convicted felon" from out of state. A previous ad also encouraged Ohioans not to sign petitions by people going door-to-door to gather them.

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts spokesman Gene Pierce says the other side using information about their circulators found on required forms, and has been bullying some circulators and trying to buy others off to get them to quit the campaign. And Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts said another pro-bailout group is trying to get people who have signed to ask for their signatures to be removed.

The group has filed a federal lawsuit asking for a 90 day extension to get signatures. “We’re still on course, I believe, to make our deadline but it’s a battle, every day’s a battle," Pierce said. Pierce hasn't said how many signatures the group has collected so far.

A spokesperson for the pro-bailout group Generation Now has said monitors have been told to be polite, respectful, and to avoid inappropriate contact.

The pro-bailout forces have also asked the Ohio Supreme Court to rule that the plan is a tax and can’t be put to voters. No ruling on that yet.

Tags: 
HB6 - Energy Bill
Ohioans For Energy Security
Ohioans against corporate bailouts
Gene Pierce

Related Content

Anti-Nuclear Bailout Group Argues Against Opponent Tactics In Federal Court

By Oct 11, 2019
Gene Pierce, Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts, talks to journalists outside of the federal courthouse in downtown Columbus.
Andy Chow

UPDATE: A federal judge has ruled that opponents of the nuclear power plant bailout law can temporarily stop filing paperwork that discloses personal information about their signature gatherers. The group that wants to put the law before voters says the other side has been using that information to target their petition circulators.

HB6 Referendum Group Accuses Opposition Of Buying Off Petitioners

By Oct 4, 2019
HB6 referendum worker gathers signatures for petition.
Andy Chow

The Ohio Attorney General is looking into allegations that a nuclear bailout group is trying to pay off petitioners and to buy the signatures they've gathered. 

Dark Money In The Spotlight In Heated Nuclear Bailout Referendum Campaign

By Sep 30, 2019
Screenshots of ads from the pro-bailout group that's trying to stop the referendum, Ohioans For Energy Security, and the anti-bailout group that wants the referendum, Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts.
OhioansForEnergySecurity.com/youtube.com

The controversial U.S. Supreme Court decision Citizens United v FEC almost a decade ago helped bring in hundreds of millions of dollars into political campaigns – and the groups that get some of it don’t have to disclose where it came from.

Elections Chief Says Nuke Bailout Law Campaign Shows Reform Is Needed

By Sep 24, 2019
Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Jo Ingles

An effort to circulate petitions to repeal the nuclear bailout law known as House Bill 6 has brought out a high-profile opposition campaign with ads and mailers.