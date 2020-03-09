Deadline To Join State's Opioid Settlement Passes Without Official Extension

  • Attorney General Dave Yost takes questions from reporters at an event in January 2019.
    Karen Kasler

A deadline for local governments to sign onto the state’s effort to reach a settlement with drug companies passed over the weekend without being officially extended.  But additions to the One Ohio plan apparently are still being accepted.

A significant number of counties have signed the One Ohio deal and dropped their individual suits over the opioid crisis, said Rachel Massoud with the County Commissioners Association of Ohio.

And she said if counties or local governments want to pass resolutions to join it they’re encouraged to do so.

“We are unaware at CCAO of specific counties that might be still be considering resolutions, but we wouldn’t be surprised if we see some more this week," Massoud said.

The deadline was described by Gov. Mike DeWine as set by lawyers involved in the case. But Attorney General Dave Yost said last week he wanted to extend it because he didn’t think there were enough communities signed on to force the drug companies to the table.

The deal would send 15% of a settlement to the AG’s office, 30% to local communities and 55% to a trust fund controlled by local governments.

