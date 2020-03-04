AG Wants More Time To Get Communities To Join Opioid Settlement Plan

Friday is the deadline for Ohio communities suing drug makers and distributors to decide to continue with their lawsuits or join the state’s effort to reach what’s likely to be a massive settlement over the opioid crisis.

Attorney General Dave Yost said there are several communities that haven’t yet had a chance to meet and discuss the One Ohio proposal, which he said would find its strength in numbers.

“Critical mass is going to be determined by the defendants – do they want to come to the table to talk to Ohio. I would say today we don’t have enough to get them to the table for an Ohio discussion.”

Yost said he wants to move that deadline to give more communities a chance to sign on, and he said he'll talk to Gov. Mike DeWine about that. The two developed the One Ohio plan to present a united front during negotiations with drug manufacturers and distributors.

Everyday, more cities and counties sign on to OneOhio — a unified approach to the opioid lawsuits that provides more money and more control to local governments. Elyria Council approves joining One Ohio plan to divide potential opioid settlements https://t.co/5SiwniizkV — Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) March 3, 2020

Any settlement could be over a billion dollars.

The One Ohio deal would give Yost’s office 15 percent of any settlement, and 30 percent would go to communities. A nonprofit foundation would manage the remaining 55 percent.