Defendants Plead 'Not Guilty' To Racketeering Charges In Corruption Investigation

Four major players in Ohio's capital have pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering charges. They're accused of being part of a bribery scheme that pushed for the passage and defense of the nuclear power plant bailout.

Former House Speaker and current Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) was granted a delay in his federal court arraignment to find a new lawyer. But former Ohio GOP chair Matt Borges, lobbyists Neil Clark and Juan Cespedes, and Householder adviser Jeff Longstreth all pleaded "not guilty."

They're accused of playing a role in an alleged scheme that funneled money from a utility company believed to be FirstEnergy and its subsidiary to benefit Householder politically and personally.  

The end goal, according to the investigation, was to pass last year’s nuclear power plant bailout, HB6, which included other legislative priorities for the utility company. 

Householder's arraignment will be held in two weeks. 

Related Content

Ohio House Speaker Arrested In Case Related To Nuclear Power Plant Bailout Law

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) walks out of the federal courthouse in Columbus, after making an initial appearance by video. He was arrested Tuesday, as were former Ohio GOP Chair Matt Borges, Householder's advisor and two lobbyists.
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) has been arrested in connection to a $60 million public corruption racketeering conspiracy case. Federal agents were at his farm in Perry County Tuesday morning.

Nuclear Power Plant Bailout At The Center Of Federal Corruption Case

House Speaker Larry Householder draws up the details of his plan to overhaul energy policy in Ohio.
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) has been arrested in connection to a $61 million public corruption racketeering conspiracy case. He and four other defendants are alleged to have been critical players in the push to pass a controversial piece of legislation that upended the state's energy policy.

In Historic Vote, Householder Removed As Ohio House Speaker

The Ohio House prepares to vote to oust Larry Householder as speaker.
Larry Householder has been removed as speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives by a unanimous vote, after his arrest last week on a federal racketeering charge related to the nuclear bailout law he pushed last year. 