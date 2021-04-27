Democrats In Ohio Legislature Outline Their Policing Reform Plan

By 31 minutes ago
  • Columbus Police, June 2020
    Columbus Police, June 2020
    Jo Ingles

Republican lawmakers are expected to release a police reform plan any day now. But Democrats have their own ideas about what should be part of any changes to policing. 

Democrats say their plan focuses on increasing accountability for police, addressing racial bias and building relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes says the plan is multi-faceted. 

“Our comprehensive plan is more than just professionalizing police. It fundamentally rethinks the way we police our communities to insure every Ohioan can thrive," Sykes says.

Republicans are expected to re-introduce a plan they put forward last year that didn’t pass the General Assembly. Gov. Mike DeWine has said he supports many elements that were in the previous bill and are expected to be key parts of the new bill when it is introduced.

Tags: 
Democrats
Ohio Legislature
Emilia Sykes
Police reform

