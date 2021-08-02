Emilia Sykes

-
Ohio’s House Minority Leader says Republican state lawmakers are taking a page from a national playbook as they try to reform voting. In a teleconference…
The new two-year state budget includes a 3% income tax cut, a new school funding plan and hundreds of millions of dollars for broadband, foster care,…
A Republican-backed bill that would allow ballot dropboxes only at boards of elections for 10 days before the election and would shorten the window to…
Republican lawmakers are expected to release a police reform plan any day now. But Democrats have their own ideas about what should be part of any changes…
A week after House Republicans stripped some of Gov. Mike DeWine’s gun regulations from the state budget, minority House Democrats have responded with a…
Two representatives in the Ohio House are in the hospital right now, battling COVID-19. They are the latest to acknowledge they have contracted the virus.…
The leader of Democrats in the Ohio House says she is quarantining and plans to get tested after attending Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland. She…
The leader of Democrats in the Ohio House is blasting a Republican controlled panel of lawmakers for its decision to deny a request by the Republican…
It’s been just over 24 hours since Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested and charged with bribery and racketeering. And since that time, the…
Democrats in the Ohio House say lawmakers need to deal with some important business this summer instead of taking time off. The coronavirus pandemic.…