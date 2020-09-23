Democrats In Ohio's Biggest Counties Flooding Boards With Ballot Requests

By 4 minutes ago

Absentee ballot requests have been pouring in to boards of elections around Ohio, and are approaching all time records. And in most counties, applications from Democratic affiliated voters are leading those from Republicans, in a state that President Trump won by eight points. That includes the state’s three largest counties, which haven’t always been Democratic strongholds.

A survey of absentee ballot requests from the state's most populous counties shows big numbers from voters affiliated with Democrats, as has been happening in most of the state.

Hamilton County is the most recent of the largest counties to turn blue, which it did in 2008. Just over half - 56% - of the all mailed-in absentee ballots in 2016 came from Democratic voters. So far in 2020, two thirds, or 69% of requests are from Democrats. 

Franklin County has been won by Democrats since 1996. But in 2016, Republican voters were 56% of all absentee ballots turned in. This time, 76% percent of absentee requests are from Democrats.

The last time Cuyahoga County voted for a Republican for president was in 1956.  Democrats made up 64% of all absentee ballots mailed in in 2016. So far in 2020, 80% of those turned in have been from Democrats. And nearly three quarters of all affiliated Democrats in Cuyahoga County have asked for absentee ballots.

Tags: 
Absentee ballots
absentee ballot applications

Related Content

Ohio Already Approaching Record Level Of Absentee Ballot Requests

By 16 hours ago
Karen Kasler

More than twice as many absentee applications have been received from Ohio voters than at this point four years ago, when a record number of early votes were cast in a presidential election in Ohio. 

Democratic Absentee Ballot Requests Still Outpacing Republican Applications

By Sep 16, 2020
Absentee ballot applications were sent out by Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office just before Labor Day.
Karen Kasler

Absentee ballot requests are flooding into boards of elections. Secretary of State Frank LaRose reports 1.4 million applications have been received so far, well more than the 1.2 million ballot requests received in all of 2016. And early voting doesn’t start till October 6.

Bid By Ohio's Secretary Of State To Make Ballots Postage Paid Is Rejected

By Sep 14, 2020
Ohio voters
Dan Konik

 A panel of lawmakers has shot down a request by Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State that would have allowed his office to pay for postage for mail-in ballots. 

In Some Key Counties, Ohio Democrats' Absentee Ballot Requests Outpacing Republicans'

By Sep 8, 2020
A postal truck picks up and delivers mail in central Ohio.
Jo Ingles

President Trump has repeated his concerns about mail-in voting, which Ohio has allowed as part of its no-fault early absentee voting for 14 years. The message not to vote by mail may be getting through to his supporters. But Democrats are requesting ballots in huge numbers.