A Republican-backed bill that would allow ballot dropboxes only at boards of elections for 10 days before the election and would shorten the window to…
Ohio’s Republican attorney general wants the US Supreme Court to overturn a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling extending the deadline for absentee ballots…
More than two million Ohioans have requested absentee ballots to be sent to them. But some of those voters are having second thoughts. If you are one of…
Democratic voters in Ohio continue to flood boards of elections with absentee ballot applications, and they’ve request almost twice as many ballots as all…
Absentee ballot requests have been pouring in to boards of elections around Ohio, and are approaching all time records. And in most counties, applications…
More than twice as many absentee applications have been received from Ohio voters than at this point four years ago, when a record number of early votes…
President Trump has repeated his concerns about mail-in voting, which Ohio has allowed as part of its no-fault early absentee voting for 14 years. The…
Recent polls have shown the race for Ohio governor is very close. And that means the results could come down to provisional ballots – those cast by people…
Early voting has been going for a week, and the number of registered voters is the highest it’s been in a decade. Many voters are opting to vote early…
While Democrats have been pushing their voters to cast early ballots, the Republican nominee for president has been on the campaign trail urging people to…