A Republican-backed bill that would allow ballot dropboxes only at boards of elections for 10 days before the election and would shorten the window to…
With less than two weeks left in early voting, 16 Ohio counties are recovering from delays in getting absentee ballots to voters because of a problem with…
Absentee ballot requests have been pouring in to boards of elections around Ohio, and are approaching all time records. And in most counties, applications…
President Trump has repeated his concerns about mail-in voting, which Ohio has allowed as part of its no-fault early absentee voting for 14 years. The…
Ohio voters have returned more than a quarter million absentee ballot application requests for this fall's election. Secretary of State Jon Husted says,…
A significant number of Ohioans may not have not received an absentee ballot application from local boards of elections. A spokesman for Secretary of…
A Democratic critic of the Republican Secretary of State says he’s ignoring thousands of Ohio voters by not including them in the batch of 7 million…