Democrats Say Discrimination Of LGBTQIA Ohioans Exists Every Day

  • Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood)
    Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood)
    Jo Ingles

Democrats in Ohio continue to push for passage of a bill designed to provide equity for LGBTQ plus Ohioans when it comes to housing and employment. And the lawmakers who back the bill say June, which is PRIDE month, is a good time to draw attention to it. 

State Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) is the sponsor of a bill known as the Ohio Fairness Act that would protect LGBTQIA Ohioans from discrimination in employment, housing and accommodations. She says it’s needed. 

“We hear stories all of the time from people who check out an apartment and then they bring back their spouse and if that spouse is the same gender, suddenly that apartment isn’t available anymore," Antonio says.

Antonio has been fighting for this legislation for more than a decade. Some Conservatives oppose it because they say it isn’t needed or oppose it on religious grounds.  But some Republicans and major business groups have signed onto the legislation in recent years.

Nickie Antonio
Ohio Fairness Act

